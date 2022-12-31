Ex-head of Turkish nationalist organization killed in Ankara

ANKARA, December 31 – RIA Novosti. The former head of the Turkish organization “Idealistic Hearths”, better known as the “Gray Wolves”, Professor Sinan Atesh, was killed in Ankara, the Sözçü newspaper reported.

Gray Wolves is a Turkish nationalist youth organization. It was created in the late 1960s on the initiative of Colonel Alparslan Turkes under the patronage of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), and adheres to the ideology of pan-Turkism.

According to the newspaper, Atesh and his friend Selman Bozkurt were shot dead by two motorcyclists as they were leaving their house in the Cankaya area.

“Sinan Atesh was wounded in the head, and Selman Bozkurt was wounded in the shoulder. Sinan Atesh, who was given a heart massage by the ambulance team 112 who arrived at the scene and then taken to a private hospital, died,” the newspaper writes.

It is specified that after receiving the notification, numerous police teams were sent to the scene.

“An operation was launched to catch the assailant on a motorcycle, who fled,” the newspaper notes.

According to the Habertürk TV channel, three people were detained in fact.