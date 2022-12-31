Receive Cuban doctors in the region of Calabria, Italy | News

Report This Content

The authorities of the Calabria region, in southwestern Italy, received this Friday a Cuban medical brigade made up of 51 doctors, as part of a new stage of cooperation in health matters between both nations.

The president of the Region, Roberto Occhiuto in the company of the Cuban Ambassador in Italy, Mirta Granda Averhoff, participated in the act of welcoming the medical brigade.

These specialists will reinforce and support the health system in the area, providing services together with local personnel, since the province is in a health emergency, due to a shortage of doctors.

Together with the president of the Region of Calabria ����, Roberto Occhiuto, I welcomed the 51 doctors ����, who, together with the local staff, will work to improve the health indicators of the Calabrian population.#CubaForHealth pic.twitter.com/wIbZJPhjia

— Mirta Granda Averhoff (@MirtaGranda)

December 30, 2022

The doctors will work in the hospitals of Locri, Polistena, Gioia Tauro and Melito Porto Salvo, for which they will begin a three-week Italian language improvement course at the University of Cosenza.

Governor Occhiuto, regarding the reception of health personnel, assured on his Twitter social network account that “they will help in this complex period, in which we have a shortage of health personnel.”

The Cuban doctors from this delegation arrived in Italy last Wednesday, and it is expected that in the coming months about 500 Cuban professionals will arrive to work in Calabria, for at least six months, extendable.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



