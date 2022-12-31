World

El Pais: The West missed an important detail in helping Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 31 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian conflict has demonstrated the unpreparedness of Western countries for a long war with Russia, writes the Spanish newspaper El Pais.
“After the transfer of weapons to Kyiv in the West, the problem of a shortage of ammunition and spare parts became quite acute. Moreover, the confrontation highlighted the need to modify air defense – we need both high-quality systems for intercepting ballistic missiles and simpler, widely used systems for neutralizing drones,” she said. Vice President of the International Foundation Bertelsmann Stiftung Klüver Ashbrook, to which the publication refers.
The expert also called on the United States and Europe to reasonably assess the power of the Russian armed forces, as they represent a “formidable force.”
“The West will make a serious mistake if it continues to underestimate the power of the Russian army,” she stressed.
American politician urged to imprison NATO Secretary General for supporting Ukraine

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this background, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump weapons into the Kyiv regime, allocating tens of billions of dollars for this. Nevertheless, some Western politicians have repeatedly stated that military support for Ukraine jeopardizes the security of NATO countries: many states have already faced a shortage of artillery ammunition.
Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
In France, the truth about Zelensky, inconvenient for Europeans, was revealed

