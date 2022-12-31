Death toll from truck explosion in South Africa rises to 34 | News

World

The death toll rose to 34 as a result of the explosion of a gas tanker truck that occurred in Boksburg, South Africa, on December 24, reported this Friday the member of the Executive Council of Health and Welfare in the province of Gauteng, Nomantu Nkomo. -Ralehoko.

Death toll from explosion in South Africa rises to 15

“As of Thursday morning, we had 34 deaths from what we commonly know as the Boksburg explosion,” the official said during a memorial service for the victims.

For its part, the Gauteng Health Department noted that the Minister of Health, Joe Phaahla, as well as the mayor of Ekurhuleni, Tania Campbell, together with officials and relatives, “light candles in honor of the deceased.”

The minister specified that of the total deaths, 11 people were health workers from the Tambo Memorial Hospital, located about 100 meters from the site of the explosion.

The event occurred when the truck carrying liquefied gas was stuck under a bridge and, due to friction, the explosion was recorded.

Likewise, a spokesperson for the country’s Prosecutor’s Office stated that the truck driver was released without charge due to the lack of evidence against him.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

