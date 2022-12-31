World
Xi Jinping congratulates Putin on the New Year
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the New Year on December 31, the television said.
The President of Russia, in his congratulations to the leader of the PRC on the New Year holidays, expressed confidence that cooperation between the countries could be taken to an even higher level, the corresponding congratulations were published the day before on the Kremlin website.
