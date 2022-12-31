World

Xi Jinping congratulates Putin on the New Year

BEIJING, December 31 – RIA Novosti. Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on the New Year, China Central Television reported on Saturday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the New Year on December 31, the television said.
The President of Russia, in his congratulations to the leader of the PRC on the New Year holidays, expressed confidence that cooperation between the countries could be taken to an even higher level, the corresponding congratulations were published the day before on the Kremlin website.
Pressure on Russia and China complicates global crises, expert says

