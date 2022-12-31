Deaths from winter storm rise to 39 in New York, USA | News

The political person in charge of the county of Erie, Mark Poloncarz, reported this Friday that the death toll in New York, United States (USA) increased to 39 due to the winter storm Elliot that has affected the country.

“The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office reports that there are no new deaths from the blizzard and all previously unidentified bodies have now been identified,” the official said.

In addition, of the total number of victims, the majority were reported in the city of Buffalo, the main county.

The @ECDOH Medical Examiner’s Office reports no new deaths from the Blizzard and all previously unidentified bodies have now been identified.

The confirmed death toll for Erie County still stands at 39.

I offer my deepest condolences to all who lost a loved one. pic.twitter.com/0oPee40BSu

—Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz)

December 30, 2022

Poloncarz also noted that the teams that carry out cleaning work on the roads are maintained, particularly in Buffalo, and urged the population to maintain caution when driving.

Nationwide, more than 50 deaths have been reported so far from winter storm Elliot.

There have also been power outages, looting of stores, cancellations and flight delays at dozens of airports.





