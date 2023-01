The general added that in 2023 it will be possible to see “certain symptoms” that will indicate that the parties to the conflict have begun to lean towards ending it. This option is possible if such expectations are shared by the United States and China

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this background, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump weapons into the Kyiv regime, allocating tens of billions of dollars for this. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.