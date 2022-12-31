World

Polish general predicted the end date of the conflict in Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 31 – RIA Novosti. The conflict in Ukraine will not end in 2023, but this year will be crucial for Kyiv, Bankier quotes Polish General Leon Komornicki.

“The money that the United States is spending on the war is the best proof that Americans are well aware that this war will not end in 2023,” he said.

At the same time, Komornicki admitted that the conflict could end in 2024.
The general added that in 2023 it will be possible to see “certain symptoms” that will indicate that the parties to the conflict have begun to lean towards ending it. This option is possible if such expectations are shared by the United States and China.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this background, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump weapons into the Kyiv regime, allocating tens of billions of dollars for this. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

