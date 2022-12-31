Greeks accuse EU of wrong energy policy

HERAKLION, December 31 – RIA Novosti. Residents of the Greek island of Crete are concerned about high energy prices and blame the European Union for the wrong energy policy, a RIA Novosti correspondent found out.

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine, which led to higher prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States . Despite the measures taken by Western countries, such as the ceiling on gas and oil prices, residents of European countries, including Greece, continue to feel the consequences of the energy crisis.

December 21, 12:14 Tourism The Greek authorities told how much the country has earned from tourism this year

“It’s winter now and I’m using more electricity to keep warm because I have electric heating panels in my house. I don’t even want to think about what bills will come at the end of winter. I think I’ll have to arrange a payment plan with the electricity supplier to pay what I will burn this winter, so next winter I will already be in debt on my heating budget, and next winter will be even worse,” Manolis, a 67-year-old pensioner and veteran of the Greek Air Force, told RIA Novosti.

According to the pensioner, his pension has been significantly reduced: before it could reach 1,300 euros per month, but now it is no more than 700 euros per month, since almost half of the money is spent on paying electricity bills. He also mentioned the explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipelines and asked how the EU is going to receive the necessary amount of gas in the future.

“Europe must think realistically and look for suppliers who can provide the necessary amount of energy for the winter. However, in general, it is unacceptable for the EU with its influence in the world to be unable to ensure the energy security of its citizens and ask them to wear more sweaters in order to survive the cold weather. Recently, Europe has become the third world of the Western world ,” Manolis said.

December 23, 10:26 am Medvedev called the decision of the European Union on the ceiling of gas prices stupid

So, 32-year-old lawyer Nikos told RIA Novosti that he was already paying twice as much for heating compared to last year, while, according to him, he practically did not turn on the heating at home due to the mild winter.

“I, as a European citizen, cannot accept the fact that we are buying fossil fuels and especially LNG from suppliers who are longtime allies and partners of the EU, at this stage at a price five to seven times higher than the average price on the market now,” Nikos added, noting that “this is beyond politics, it is macro-financial suicide for Europe, and selling LNG at such a huge markup during a crisis could even be seen as a hostile act, especially from an ally.”

The skyrocketing cost of imported energy will greatly undermine the standard of living of the average European, as EU taxpayers, not elites, will have to pay the bills, the lawyer said.

December 20, 09:30 Results of the year in the electric power industry of the European Union

At the same time, 42-year-old nutritionist Giorgos said he did not notice much change in his daily life, the only exception this year is fewer Christmas lights due to energy savings. According to him, the situation with energy prices has even slightly improved.

Gas prices in Europe rose significantly last year, but this year they beat historical records. At the same time, following the results of last Tuesday, stock prices for gas in Europe fell for the seventh trading session in a row, closing trading with a decline of 2%, below $ 900 per thousand cubic meters for January futures on the TTF index (the largest hub in Europe, located in the Netherlands). But despite the current decline, gas quotes are several times higher than the average for a long history of observations.

Against this background, the EU has taken a number of measures aimed at mitigating the consequences of the energy crisis. Among them are mechanisms for limiting prices for gas futures, saving “blue fuel” and electricity. Additional fees were also introduced from the “super profits” of energy companies and a limit on the profits of companies that generate energy from cheap sources. The additional funds collected in this way by the EU states can be used to support consumers suffering from high energy prices.