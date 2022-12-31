World

Germans ‘speechless’ after Scholz’s New Year’s address

MOSCOW, December 31 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the German newspaper Die Welt are actively discussing Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s New Year’s address, in which he promised to support Ukraine despite the consequences.

In it, he also urged the Germans to continue saving energy and promised Berlin’s independence from Russian gas.

September 3, 09:54

‘Wake up!’: Germany pleads to save economy with gas from Russia

“Disgust, anger, shame, impotence. After such statements, I have no words,” wrote one of the commentators.

“It would be better if he explained why he failed the energy policy, and now we have to pay,” another supported.

“We have to save energy while the government exacerbates energy problems. It has problems with the perception of reality!” – said the third.

“What kind of unity of the people is he talking about? The country is divided in many ways, the rift occurs through all spheres of society and politics,” another user shared his opinion.

“I’m tired of listening to his empty promises, please let Scholz resign,” wrote a fifth.

“I am ashamed of such a chancellor,” the reader concluded.

After the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the States themselves. Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.

December 28, 22:39

In Germany, they declared the impossibility of bringing the Russian economy to its knees

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

