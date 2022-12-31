They report 49 femicides in Spain in 2022 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Delegation of the Government against Gender Violence of Spain specified this Friday that the women murdered as a result of a femicide amount to 49 in 2022 and 1,182 since 2003.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They register more than 4,000 femicides in Latin America in 2021

The entity shared these data from the confirmation of the murder of a 20-year-old woman in the province of Madrid last Wednesday, even though “there were previous complaints of gender violence against the alleged aggressor.”

The statistics of fatalities due to sexist violence prepared by the Government Delegation against Gender Violence, under the Ministry of Equality, shows a figure that rises to that reported in 2021, when 48 femicides were reported.

‼️ With the confirmation of this case ��

�� The number of women murdered by gender violence rises to 49 in 2022 and 1,182 since 2003.#Not one less #WeWantAlive

— Government Delegation. Against Gender Violence (@DelGobVG)

December 30, 2022

The last victim is part of the three femicides that were confirmed in the last 24 hours in Spain. Similarly to this report belongs a 34-year-old woman who was pregnant, about to give birth, in the province of Toledo, and a 45-year-old woman in the province of Vizcaya.

The Delegation of the Government against Gender Violence of Spain notified that the three femicides would have occurred on December 28 and there were previous complaints of gender violence.

July 2 began in 2023 with this appointment for a life free of patriarchal violence.

Because together we are stronger.

Calen comprehensive public policies: effective prevention protocols, a justice lliure of patriarchal prejudices, affective-sexual education, etc.

— Entrepueblos Entrepobles Entrepobos Herriarte (@EntrepbsHarte)

December 30, 2022

So far, the Ministry of Equality has reported more than ten femicides in the month of December with an average of one sexist murder almost every three days. In addition to the femicides reported in 24 hours, the Ministry has indicated others this month. In these cases, the victims also filed a complaint.

Among them a 52-year-old British woman in Mazarrón (Murcia), another 67-year-old with multiple sclerosis who was left to die in Madrid by her husband, a 48-year-old woman due to an alleged arson attack in Barrax (Albacete), another 34-year-old years in Lleida; a 31-year-old woman in Dos Hermanas (Seville); an 80-year-old woman in Zaragoza; another 32-year-old woman in Avilés; and a 67-year-old woman in Santa Perpetua de Mogoda (Barcelona).

�� @Pam_Angela_: “After the rebound in femicides during the month of December, institutions and society must be extremely alert to the #MachoViolence. Let’s not belittle any sign around us. Let’s call 016 or 112 at the slightest doubt.” pic.twitter.com/sRzATIUFT6

— Ministry of Equality (@IgualdadGob)

December 28, 2022

The organization Entre Pueblos valued for its part that “comprehensive public policies are needed: effective prevention protocols, justice free of patriarchal prejudices, affective-sexual education” to confront patriarchy and prevent femicides.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report