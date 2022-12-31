Turkey explains why troops are in Syria

ISTANBUL, December 31 – RIA Novosti. The Turkish military is on the territory of Syria due to the fact that a third of the country is under the control of terrorists, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

“We stressed at the meeting that we support the territorial integrity of Syria and its sovereignty, and our only goal is the fight against terrorism. We noted that a third of Syria is controlled by terrorist groups,” the Sabah quoted the minister as saying.

“We have clarified that the Turkish military is in Syria to fight the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Kurdish YPG, IS* and other terrorists, and to prevent mass migration,” Akar said. According to him, following the meeting, Ankara agreed to continue contacts with Damascus.

According to the minister, it is quite natural that the negotiations took place so late, after 11 years. “Many factors and actors are involved here … you cannot expect that everything will be decided at once at this meeting. We told (to the Syrians – ed.) that we prevented the terrorist corridor and thus contributed to your territorial integrity,” Akar said.

The Minister noted that it is important to ensure the safe and voluntary return of Syrian refugees home.

The Syrian newspaper Al-Watan, citing sources in Damascus, previously reported that Ankara agreed after a meeting of the defense ministers of Turkey, Syria and Russia in Moscow to withdraw its troops from Syrian territory. The source noted that the parties also discussed the implementation of the 2020 agreement regarding the M4 highway in northern Syria. According to the source, the parties stressed that the formations of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Turkey “are agents of Israel and the United States and pose the greatest danger to Turkey and Syria.”

The defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held trilateral talks in Moscow to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier. The ministry clarified that “following the meeting, the parties noted the constructive nature of the dialogue held in this format and the need to continue it in the interests of further stabilizing the situation in the Arab Republic and the region as a whole.” The talks between the heads of military departments in Moscow were the first official talks between Ankara and Damascus in 11 years, the media noted.

* Terrorist organization banned in Russia