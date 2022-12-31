World
Turkey agrees to withdraw its troops from Syria
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
The defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held trilateral talks in Moscow this week to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier. The ministry clarified that “following the meeting, the parties noted the constructive nature of the dialogue held in this format and the need to continue it in the interests of further stabilizing the situation in the Arab Republic and the region as a whole.” The talks between the heads of military departments in Moscow were the first official talks between Ankara and Damascus in 11 years, the Hürriyet newspaper noted.
According to one of Al-Watan’s sources, one of the outcomes of the meeting of the ministers of the three countries in Moscow was Turkey’s agreement to a complete withdrawal from the territories it occupied in northern Syria.
The source noted that the parties also discussed the implementation of the 2020 agreement regarding the M4 highway in northern Syria.
According to the source, the parties stressed that the formations of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Turkey “are agents of Israel and the United States and pose the greatest danger to Turkey and Syria.”
Yesterday, 14:51
Turkey warns Greece of consequences due to actions in the Aegean Sea
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report