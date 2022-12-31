World
Matvienko arrived in Brazil to attend the inauguration of Lula da Silva
“Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko arrived in the city of Brasilia on a working visit. The speaker of the upper house of parliament will represent Russia at the inauguration of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The solemn ceremony will take place on January 1, 2023,” the press service of the Federation Council said.
Yesterday, 14:10 New Year – 2023
Putin expressed hope to continue the dialogue with Brazil
Matviyenko announced her visit to Brazil during a press conference on January 21.
In Brazil, the second round of presidential elections took place on October 30, in which Lula da Silva defeated incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro by a narrow margin. Lula da Silva’s term at the head of the country’s executive branch will begin on January 1. In November, Brazil‘s highest electoral court rejected Bolsonaro’s party’s claim to annul part of the vote in the presidential election.
At the same time, Bolsonaro himself will not participate in the inauguration, the Brazilian portal UOL reported earlier. It was reported that instead of giving Lula da Silva the signs of presidential power during an official ceremony, according to protocol, Bolsonaro will go on vacation to the United States – presumably, he will spend some time in the Mar-a-Lago complex in Palm Beach, owned by the former US President Donald Trump.
The ceremony will also be attended by a delegation from China led by Vice President Wang Qishan. In addition, on the eve it became known that the outgoing government of Bolsonaro allowed the head of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, to enter the country. Lula da Silva has repeatedly said that he intends to restore relations with Venezuela after coming to power. His team was working on a possible participation of Maduro in the inauguration.
December 28, 20:24
Media: Bolsonaro will not participate in the inauguration of the new head of Brazil
