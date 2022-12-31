Russian and Chinese presidents ratify increased cooperation | News

Report This Content

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed this Friday during a videoconference with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, the importance of cooperation between the two countries to shape a new world order.

Presidents of Cuba and Russia address issues of bilateral cooperation

The head of the Kremlin pointed out that the coordination between Moscow and Beijing in the international arena, including in the UN Security Council, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the BRICS and the Group of 20 “serves to configure a fair world order and based on international law.

In this regard, Putin noted that “in the context of growing tension in the world, relations between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China demonstrate stability and a model of cooperation.”

Based on this, the Russian head of state specified that the volume of bilateral trade exchanges will increase by the end of the year by 25 percent, so that the plan of 200,000 million dollars can be reached earlier than expected.

“Despite an unfavorable foreign environment, illegitimate restrictions and direct blackmail from some Western countries, Russia and China managed to secure a record growth rate in their mutual trade turnover,” the president stressed.

��������Putin – Xi Jinping:”We aim to strengthen cooperation between the Armed Forces of Russia and China. Coordination between Moscow and Beijing in the international arena(in the UN,BRICS,G20,SCO) serves to form a just world order based on international law.” pic.twitter.com/f2rjqvyzMf

— AZ �������� (@AZgeopolitics)

December 30, 2022

Similarly, Putin stressed the development of cooperation between the armed forces of both countries, which occupies a “primary place” due to the contribution of regional security and stability.

For his part, the Asian president expressed Beijing‘s willingness to increase political cooperation with Russia in the midst of a complex international context tempered by the increase in Western sanctions against Moscow.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



