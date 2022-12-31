World

In France, the inconvenient truth about Zelensky was revealed

MOSCOW, December 31 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine’s new press law runs counter to European freedom of speech and strengthens Zelensky’s Nazi dictatorship, François Asselino, leader of the French People’s Republican Union party and political commentator, wrote on Twitter.
“Zelensky is strengthening his neo-Nazi dictatorship. Even the European Federation of Journalists is outraged! Its representatives believe that the new Ukrainian press law contains “numerous provisions that contradict European values,” the politician said.
He also noted that the Union of Journalists of Ukraine is also dissatisfied with the new law and believes that it poses the biggest threat to freedom of speech since the existence of independent Ukraine.
Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second and final reading a bill on media, which was criticized, among other things, by Ukrainian deputies. According to the document, representatives of the Ukrainian authorities will be able to fine and close any TV channel, newspaper or website if for some reason they do not like their informational content.
On the website of the Verkhovna Rada, a document entitled “Draft Law on Media” received the status “returned with the President’s signature.”
Journalists criticized Ukrainian media law, media write

