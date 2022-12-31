World
American politician urged to imprison NATO Secretary General for supporting Ukraine
MOSCOW, December 31 – RIA Novosti. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg must stand trial for war crimes, said American politician and candidate for governor of Kentucky Jeffrey Young on his Twitter account.
“NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is a killer of millions and a war criminal who should be jailed in The Hague and sentenced to 30 years without parole,” he wrote.
Earlier, Stoltenberg, in an interview with the German news agency DPA, said that military support for Ukraine is “the only way to achieve peace.”
Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv with the transfer of weapons, the programs cost tens of billions of dollars. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to liberate Donbass from Kyiv nationalists. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti
