NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg must stand trial for war crimes, said American politician and candidate for governor of Kentucky Jeffrey Young on his Twitter account.

“NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is a killer of millions and a war criminal who should be jailed in The Hague and sentenced to 30 years without parole,” he wrote.

Earlier, Stoltenberg, in an interview with the German news agency DPA, said that military support for Ukraine is “the only way to achieve peace.”

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to liberate Donbass from Kyiv nationalists. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”