Philippines President’s visit to China announced in January | News

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying announced Friday that Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. will pay an official visit to China from January 3 to 5.

Russian, Chinese presidents ratify increased cooperation

During a press conference, the official stressed that Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be the first head of state to be received in Beijing in 2023, which demonstrates the importance of relations between the two nations.

In the opinion of another Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, this will also be the president’s first official visit to a country outside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

#China hopes to work with the Philippines to advance bilateral relations on the occasion of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s visit to Beijing starting on January 3

The Philippine president is expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and assess the progress of the bilateral relationship and its potential development, as well as regional and global issues.

In addition, he will hold meetings with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Li Zhanshu.

According to Wenbin, during the visit, China will boost cooperation in four areas: agriculture, infrastructure, energy and people-to-people exchanges. With this, he hopes to deepen the friendship and trust between the two nations.

Media outlets point out that China-Philippines relations have progressed significantly in recent years, yielding concrete results in various fields, and agree to underpin regional peace and stability.

Xi and Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met on Nov. 18 in the Thai capital Bangkok on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum.

On that occasion they addressed territorial disputes, and China proposed to manage those differences through friendly consultations. In this regard, Xi appreciated that “the two parties should work together to oppose unilateral acts and harassment, safeguard justice and maintain peace and stability in the region.”



