The historian recalled the role of the USSR in preserving the UN

UN, December 31 – RIA Novosti. The Soviet Union, which celebrated its 100th anniversary on Friday, played a key role, among other things, in the formation of the UN and the development of its charter; “Khrushchev’s shoe”, the Caribbean crisis, Gagarin’s laughter and Tereshkova’s words about a wedding in space, St. George piercing rockets – this and much more is still remembered by the walls of the organization’s headquarters about the era of the USSR. The correspondent of RIA Novosti tried to highlight the most striking elements of the legacy of the USSR in the UN.

A significant, if not the main, role of the Soviet Union in the Organization is that it contributed to its founding. If the USSR had not agreed to participate in the creation of the UN, the structure would have been incapacitated.

According to the memoirs of the UN historian, a member of the scientific community of the research organization Century Foundation, the author of the book Act of Creation Stephen Schlesinger, the two main countries on the planet in the last years of World War II were the United States and the Soviet Union. “America, under the leadership of President Franklin Roosevelt, sought to create a universal security organization, an improved version of the failed League of Nations, in order to prevent the outbreak of World War III. But Roosevelt, who doggedly promoted his idea of ​​​​a global meeting throughout the war, needed the consent of the USSR leader, Joseph Stalin, to create this body, otherwise the UN would never have existed,” Schlesinger told RIA Novosti.

In other words, as the expert pointed out, the two most powerful states on earth had to agree on a common security body, “otherwise it could not survive and would have collapsed just like the League of Nations.” “Eventually Roosevelt and Stalin reached an agreement at a meeting at Dumbarton Oaks in Washington in the summer of 1944 and at the Yalta Conference in February 1945 on the details of the UN Charter,” recalls Schlesinger.

The key provision of the Charter was the granting to the United States , the USSR, Great Britain, France and China as permanent members of the right of veto. No other country has had and still does not have such power in the UN Security Council. “Subsequently, the United States and the USSR, at a meeting in San Francisco, made it clear to other countries assembled in that city that if the conference did not approve their veto during its deliberations, they would not join the institution. This threat had a sobering effect on the other states— members. They understood that the UN could never function effectively if the US and the USSR were not members. So they agreed to these final terms of engagement, which allowed the veto clause to be put in place. This led to the universal recognition of the UN by fifty countries that gathered in this California city in 1945,” the historian recalled.

The right of veto today is one of the pillars on which the work of the Security Council, and indeed of the entire UN, is based. And in today’s realities, without him, representatives of the Western camp, of which there are more in the Security Council, would simply push through solutions that are beneficial only to them.

According to data on the website of the world organization, the Soviet Union used its veto power more than other members of the Security Council. In total, the USSR imposed 90 vetoes. The United States ranks second in the number of blocked decisions of the Security Council. During the Soviet period alone, Washington used the right of veto 74 times.

For such frequent use of the veto (more than 20 times since the late 1940s), Soviet Foreign Minister Andrei Gromyko was even nicknamed “Mr. No” in the West.

The Soviet Union has a rich history of outstanding speeches both in the UN Security Council and in the General Assembly. An example is the plot with the notorious shoe of the first secretary of the Central Committee of the CPSU Nikita Khrushchev.

The history of the shoe

Two years before the Caribbean crisis in 1960, the UN was replenished with seventeen new states that gained independence as a result of the national liberation movement. Khrushchev, who led the Russian delegation at the session of the General Assembly, proposed adopting a Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples.

During the discussion on October 12 of the procedure for considering the Declaration, the representative of the Philippines said that the document should also affect the countries and peoples of Eastern Europe, deprived of civil and political rights and “absorbed” by the USSR. This speech outraged Khrushchev. Trying to attract the attention of the Irish diplomat Frederick Boland presiding over the session and get the floor for objections, the first secretary of the CPSU Central Committee and members of the Soviet delegation began to shout and pound their fists on the table. It was at this moment, and not during a speech behind the podium, according to one version, that the Soviet leader used his right shoe to enhance the effect.

Having received the floor, Khrushchev was indignant from the rostrum that the Filipino speaker, whom he called “the lackey of American imperialism”, speaks on the merits of the issue, and not on the procedure, and the chairman of the General Assembly “sympathizes with colonial domination, does not stop it.” “We live on earth not by the grace of God and not by your grace, but by the strength and mind of our great people of the Soviet Union and all peoples who are fighting for their independence. Do not drown out the voice of the people, the voice of truth, which sounds and will sound! The end, the grave Colonial slavery! Down with him! And bury him, the deeper, the better! “- said then the head of the Soviet delegation.

“Though to the Greek calends”

Two years later, in 1962, already at the site of the Security Council, there was a squabble between the then permanent representatives of the Soviet Union and the United States Valerian Zorin and Adlai Stevenson. During an emergency meeting in connection with the Caribbean crisis, the American representative asked whether Zorin denied that the USSR had installed and continues to install medium-range missiles in Cuba and build launch sites. At the same time, Stevenson was quite sharp: “Yes or no? You do not need to wait for the transfer. Yes or no?”

Such rhetoric caused Zorin to laugh, as far as one can judge from the video recording. Zorin said that he was not in an American court and therefore did not want to answer the question asked by the prosecutor’s tone. “You will receive an answer in due time in my speech as representative of the Soviet Union,” he said. The US Ambassador assured that he was ready to wait for an answer “at least until the Greek calends.”

Tereshkova’s wedding

However, not only confrontational rhetoric sounded within the walls of the UN headquarters. There were also voices in favor of cooperation between the Soviet Union and the United States

The arrival of cosmonauts Yuri Gagarin and Valentina Tereshkova to New York in October 1963 deserves special attention. In June of that Tereshkova became the first woman in the world to fly into space. At a press conference at the UN Headquarters on October 16, 1963, Gagarin “secretly” admitted to journalists that he really wanted to fly to the moon, “just like all … Soviet cosmonauts.” “Here, Valentina Vladimirovna competes with me. She also wants to fly to the moon,” the first cosmonaut said then, which caused Tereshkova to laugh.

He added that all Soviet cosmonauts have the desire to fly to the moon. The cosmonaut then suggested that the flights of earthlings to the Earth’s satellite would be carried out in the next decade. Answering a question about whether Gagarin was ready to fly on an American ship, the first cosmonaut said that the Soviet apparatus was of better quality, and he preferred to fly on it. Gagarin’s words about the prospects for cooperation with the United States in the space sector seem almost fantastic against the backdrop of the current situation in the world

“This cooperation can be carried out in a more complete and closer exchange of scientific information, information on space exploration … in the matter of observing spacecraft with a person on board, searching for and assisting astronauts, say, who have landed on another territory, in the joint study of the meteorological situation over the globe, in the creation of international permanent radio communications and many other problems in which good close cooperation can be carried out,” the commander of the Vostok-1 spacecraft said at the time.

Particular excitement among the Western press was caused by Tereshkova’s question about where she would prefer to have a wedding – in space or on earth. “It all depends on when I get married. If it is during a space flight, there is enough space in the ship to arrange a wedding. The most important thing is that there will be no correspondents,” the first female astronaut answered, which caused a lot of laughter in the hall .

USSR gifts

Today, at the UN Headquarters, you can still see cultural heritage sites created by representatives of the USSR, or presented as a gift to the organization by the Soviet Union.

These include, for example, the statue “Let’s Forge Swords into Plowshares” by sculptor Yevgeny Vuchetich, handed over to the headquarters in 1959. It depicts the figure of a man with a hammer in one hand and a sword in the other. The sword is reforged into a plow, which symbolizes the desire of people to end the war. In 1990, a statue of Zurab Tsereteli “Good conquers evil” was installed near the UN building. As he himself said in one of his interviews, “the Soviet state made a gesture of good will,” and he “invested his unpaid labor” in the creation of the exhibit. The monument depicts St. George spearing a snake created from fragments of American and Soviet Pershing-2 and SS-20 missiles.