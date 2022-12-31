World

Media: North Korean missiles fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan

TOKYO, December 31 – RIA Novosti. The second of the rockets fired, presumably, by the DPRK, also fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan, NHK TV channel reports, citing sources.
Earlier, Japan‘s maritime security service issued a warning about possible two missile launches by the DPRK. Both missiles, as noted, have already fallen.
The fact that one of the missiles fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan was previously reported by the Kyodo agency.
In connection with the missile launches, a center for the collection and analysis of information was formed at the crisis headquarters at the office of the Prime Minister of Japan. Data on any damage after rocket launches have not been received to date.
