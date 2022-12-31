Israeli Parliament Appoints Benjamin Netanyahu as Prime Minister | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The conservative Israeli Parliament appointed Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister on Thursday with 63 votes, who is charged with fraud, bribery and breach of trust.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They denounce that Israel has demolished 851 Palestinian structures in 2022

Netanyahu, who has led the cabinet in two previous terms (1996-1999 and 2009-2021), was sworn in during the day while he participated in the inauguration of the portfolio holders.

In this sense, the prime minister announced the 30 ministers in his cabinet, among which there are only five women.

The chief executive declared that “stopping Iran” is the main priority of his administration, meanwhile, he emphasized that it represents “an existential issue. We care about existence and safety.”

Secondly, the longest-serving president in the country’s history said that he will focus on “restoring security and governance in the State of Israel.”

“Third, address the cost of living and the housing crisis. And fourth, and I think it is something that is also within our reach, to drastically widen the circle of peace,” he added.

The Executive was made up of 50 percent of legislators from the Likud party headed by Netanyahu, eleven from the Shas party, seven from United Judaism by Torah, seven from Religious Zionism, six from Jewish Power and one from Noam.

In general, these coalitions are distinguished by maintaining a supremacist, conservative, homophobic and ultra-orthodox position.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report