Europe predicted blackout in 2023

MOSCOW, December 31 – RIA Novosti. The British newspaper Financial Times published forecasts for 2023, suggesting that power outages could be expected in Europe next year.

Power outages could occur until April if the weather is cold enough, the publication notes, but next winter will be “more of a challenge” as filling gas storage facilities will not be easy due to Russian gas flows “close to zero” in 2023. “.

In addition, according to the authors of the publication, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will retain his post by the end of the year, although he will look “more beleaguered.” The publication believes that US President Joe Biden will run for a second term, although other Democrats may also be exploring the possibility of nominating their candidacy.

The authors of the material believe that former US President Donald Trump will be charged amid investigations against him. According to the publication, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will remain in power, despite his “falling popularity.”

The publication also suggests that China will be able to restore economic growth to values ​​of more than 5%. In addition, the PRC, according to the newspaper’s journalists, probably will not invade Taiwan or impose a blockade of the island in 2023.