Unusual package found at Mexican airport

BUENOS AIRES, December 31 – RIA Novosti. Four human skulls were found in a package at the international airport in the Mexican city of Querétaro, the national guard said.

“During the inspection (parcels) of courier companies using X-ray equipment, the National Guard found four human skulls at Queretaro Airport,” the report said.

The skulls were wrapped in clear plastic and aluminum foil. No documentation has been found.

According to Milenio, the parcel was intended for a recipient in the US state of South Carolina.