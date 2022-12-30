China appoints its ambassador to the US as its new foreign minister | News

Chinese President Xi Jinping appointed diplomat Qin Gang, who until now was ambassador to the United States (USA), as the new foreign minister on Friday.

The new foreign minister will replace Wang Yi, who has led the work of the Foreign Ministry since 2013 and has earned the respect and admiration of his counterparts from other nations.

According to the press, Qin Gang was born in Tianjin (northwest) in 1966. His career in diplomacy began in 1988. He has held various positions within the Foreign Ministry and in Chinese missions abroad.

In addition, he was Deputy Foreign Minister from 2018 and took office in 2021 as ambassador to the US.

Wang Yi, who has been China‘s foreign minister for the past decade, was chosen as a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China at the 20th congress and is expected to become the Party’s top foreign policy leader.

December 30, 2022

As for Wang Yi (Beijing, 1953), he has a long service record since joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1982. Among other tasks, he was ambassador to Japan and worked as chancellor for a decade.

In 2018, he was appointed State Councilor and Vice Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC). During the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, he was elected to the Political Bureau.

The new Chinese Foreign Minister strongly opposed the visit to Taiwan made last August by the then Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

He then stated: “25 years ago, Speaker (of the House of Representatives) Newt Gingrich visited the Taiwan region. It was a mistake. The Chinese side was strongly opposed from the beginning. The American side should have learned the lesson, instead of repeating the same mistake. An error is not justified by making a new error of the same nature“.

He added that one should not “confuse the Taiwan issue with the Ukraine conflict. The Taiwan issue is China‘s internal affair.”

He stressed that China has the right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity (…) The current situation has been created by the US side. Of course, they must take responsibility. Achieving reunification is the firm and strong will of the entire Chinese nation. China‘s national sovereignty cannot be violated. The Chinese people cannot be humiliated. China‘s reunification cannot be stopped.”





Translated by RJ983



