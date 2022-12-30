World
Italy pointed to a turning point in relations between the West and Russia
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, December 31 – RIA Novosti. The Munich conference in 2007 was a turning point in relations between Russia and the West, political scientist Tiberio Graziani, head of the Italian analytical center Vision & Global Trends, said in an interview with Lenta.ru.
“The early 2000s is what most analysts call the ‘unipolar moment’; an era in which the US sought hegemony over everything over the entire world through the so-called ‘export of democracy’ and the globalization of markets,” the analyst said.
He also added that after the conference, the West began to ignore the development of relations with Russia, despite the fact that Moscow expressed a desire to strengthen cooperation. Moreover, the States showed themselves as a force that put pressure on the countries of Europe in the economic sphere and on the members of the North Atlantic Alliance in the military-political aspect.
Putin spoke at the conference on February 10, 2007. This speech has become one of the brightest. He harshly criticized US foreign policy and the idea of a unipolar world order, spoke out sharply against plans for NATO expansion and the deployment of American missile defense facilities in Eastern Europe.
August 31, 11:48
Peskov called Putin’s Munich speech an appeal to political wisdom
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report