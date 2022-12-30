Turkish SIPER missile hit the target at a distance of more than 100 kilometers

ANKARA, December 30 – RIA Novosti. The Turkish SIPER test missile successfully hit a target at a range of more than 100 kilometers, said Ismail Demir, head of the Turkish defense industry department.

“A New Year’s gift from our defense industry to our nation as we enter the centenary (the Republic of Turkey will celebrate its centenary in 2023 – ed.). A guided test missile from the SIPER Product-1 system, which is key to our long-range air and missile defense, successfully hit the target at a range of more than 100 kilometers,” Demir wrote on Twıtter.