Floods and landslides leave at least 44 deaths in the Philippines | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The National Council for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management of the Philippines reported this Friday that the death toll from the persistent rains, floods and landslides that have affected large areas south and east since last weekend has risen to 44. that Asian archipelago.

CMIO.org in sequence:

The death toll from flooding in the Philippines rises to 33

The most recent damage report issued by the agency states that these disasters caused injuries to 12 people and 28 are still missing, which could increase the number of deaths.

There were 35 deaths in the southern Philippines, six in the Bicol region, within the main island of Luzon, and three in the center of the archipelago.

According to the informative part, the disappeared were distributed in this way: 12 people in Bicol and another 12 in Eastern Visayas, two in Northern Mindanao, one in Zamboanga and another in Eastern Visayas.

The director of the Civil Defense Office, Diego Mariano, declared this Thursday to a local television channel that the vast majority of the disappeared are fishermen.

Given that the inclement weather directly affected 34 provinces and at least ten regions of the country, it was reported that more than 509,349 people were affected by the floods and 56,807 remain in temporary shelters.

In a statement to the media, dated this Wednesday, the Minister of Defense and director of the National Emergency Center, Jose Faustino, assured that the authorities continue to “provide food, water and other materials to help the families that remain in evacuation centers.” and other affected areas.

So far, the storm has caused considerable damage to 4,522 houses and destroyed more than 7,400 hectares of crops.

The natural disaster coincided with the celebration of Christmas and with the displacement during those dates of thousands of Catholics from urban centers to the provinces. The Philippines is the nation with the largest number of Catholics in Asia.

Every year the Philippines is hit by between 15 and 20 cyclones. The nation is listed among the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and also to disasters such as volcanic eruptions and earthquakes, due to its location in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report