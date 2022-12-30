US base in northeast Syria came under fire, media write

DUBAI, 30 Dec – RIA Novosti. A US military base near the Al Omar oil field in Deir ez-Zor province in northeast Syria came under rocket fire on Friday, the Syrian Radio and Television General Directorate said.

According to data published on the telegram channel of the directorate, several missiles were fired at the base, after which American helicopters were raised into the sky over the area.

Information about the victims of shelling and material damage is not given.

Since 2015, the Americans have established nine military bases in northeast Syria, which is mainly under the control of the Kurds from the Syrian Democratic Forces. The Syrian government opposes the American military presence in the country.