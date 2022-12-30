World

US base in northeast Syria came under fire, media write

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 10 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






DUBAI, 30 Dec – RIA Novosti. A US military base near the Al Omar oil field in Deir ez-Zor province in northeast Syria came under rocket fire on Friday, the Syrian Radio and Television General Directorate said.
According to data published on the telegram channel of the directorate, several missiles were fired at the base, after which American helicopters were raised into the sky over the area.
Information about the victims of shelling and material damage is not given.
Since 2015, the Americans have established nine military bases in northeast Syria, which is mainly under the control of the Kurds from the Syrian Democratic Forces. The Syrian government opposes the American military presence in the country.
Yesterday, 13:49

Russia will help stabilize the situation in Syria, Putin said

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 10 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Greeks accuse EU of wrong energy policy

15 mins ago

Germans ‘speechless’ after Scholz’s New Year’s address

31 mins ago

They report 49 femicides in Spain in 2022 | News

33 mins ago

Turkey explains why troops are in Syria

50 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.