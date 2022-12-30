World

Trump commented on the release of his tax returns by Congress

WASHINGTON, December 30 – RIA Novosti. Former US President Donald Trump denounced Congress’s release of his tax returns, but said they showed his “proud success” and ability to exploit legal loopholes to create thousands of new jobs.
The House Income and Expenditure Committee released Trump’s personal accounts from 2015 to 2020, when the billionaire politician’s taxes ranged from zero to a million dollars.
“The Democrats shouldn’t have done this, the Supreme Court shouldn’t have approved of this, it would have horrific consequences for so many people. The Great American Divide will become much wider. Radical Democratic leftists have already weaponized literally everything, but remember that this is a movement,” Trump said in a statement.
“Trump’s tax returns show once again how proudly successful I was and how I was able to use asset revaluation and various tax deductions as an incentive to create thousands of jobs, stately buildings and businesses,” he added.
From the declarations it follows that out of six years, only two Trump ended with a profit. In 2020, he did not pay taxes at all, in 2016 and 2017 their amount was $ 750. Trump paid $642,000 in 2015, $999,000 and $133,000 in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
Trump tried to keep the declarations under wraps and went to the Supreme Court, which dismissed his claim.
