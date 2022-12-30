Putin awarded orders to the Prime Minister and Speaker of the Parliament of Tajikistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on awarding Russian orders to several leaders from Tajikistan, the decree was published on the government’s official website.

“For a great contribution to the development of friendship and cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tajikistan, award the Order of Honor to Rasulzod Kokhir, Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan. Order of Friendship: Zokirzod Mahmadtoir Zoir, Chairman of the Majlisi Namoyandagon of the Majlisi Oli (parliament, – ed.) of the Republic of Tajikistan,” – decree says.