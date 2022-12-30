World

Putin awarded orders to the Prime Minister and Speaker of the Parliament of Tajikistan

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, December 30 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on awarding Russian orders to several leaders from Tajikistan, the decree was published on the government’s official website.
“For a great contribution to the development of friendship and cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tajikistan, award the Order of Honor to Rasulzod Kokhir, Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan. Order of Friendship: Zokirzod Mahmadtoir Zoir, Chairman of the Majlisi Namoyandagon of the Majlisi Oli (parliament, – ed.) of the Republic of Tajikistan,” – decree says.
Also, the Orders of Friendship were awarded to Director General of Gazpromneft-Tajikistan Farhod Mirzoev and President of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan Farhod Rakhimi, as well as Belarusian writer Vladimir Likhodedov and Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation in Thailand Supakit Chiravanon.
21:25

Putin awarded Medvedev’s wife for her contribution to charitable activities

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Greeks accuse EU of wrong energy policy

15 mins ago

Germans ‘speechless’ after Scholz’s New Year’s address

31 mins ago

They report 49 femicides in Spain in 2022 | News

33 mins ago

Turkey explains why troops are in Syria

50 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.