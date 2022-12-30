World

In the United States described five scenarios for the start of World War III

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 hours ago
2 minutes read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, December 30 – RIA Novosti. The likelihood of a new world war has increased significantly by 2023, and its cause could be the Ukrainian crisis, Taiwan, the conflict between Greece and Turkey, the situation on the Korean peninsula or territorial claims between India and China, security expert Robert Farley wrote in an article for 19Fortyfive.
“In 2022, the world is closer to great power war than at any time since the end of the Cold War,” he said.
21:31In the world

Media: US benefited from Europe’s fear of Russia

According to the author, despite the unlikely scenario of a direct military clash between NATO and Russia in the conflict in Ukraine, escalation is still possible. In the event that “one of the parties” takes risky steps, the situation may escalate into the Third World War, he believes.
Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that Russia has never refused negotiations with Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin noted that Moscow seeks not to spin the flywheel of the Ukrainian conflict, but to end it. Westerners are increasingly talking about the need for Kyiv to continue hostilities, as well as supplying it with weapons and preparing the Armed Forces of Ukraine on their territory.
Differences between Washington and Beijing over the status of Taiwan also cause concern, the expert added. In his opinion, any conflict in this region will inevitably lead to a war of great powers due to the very likely involvement of the United States and Japan.
18:35In the world

Hollande confirms Merkel’s statement about the Minsk agreements

Another conflict mentioned in the article concerns two NATO members, namely Turkey and Greece. That said, Farley warns that while it seems unlikely that a NATO ally would openly attack the other, past conflicts have brought the two countries to the brink of war, and sometimes to the brink, despite commitments to the alliance.
The publication also notes that over the past few months, tensions on the Korean Peninsula have steadily increased, which, according to the specialist, could also potentially escalate into a destructive war using both conventional and nuclear weapons.
06:32

Former Polish president warns of world war 3

The fifth scenario assumes the transition of territorial disputes between India and China into full-scale military clashes with serious consequences. The expert considers it a little realistic, but still does not completely exclude such an outcome.
However, the transformation of any of these conflicts into a world war in 2023 does not seem plausible at the moment, Farley concluded.
15:06

Reagan aide reveals Western conspiracy to determine Ukraine’s fate

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 hours ago
2 minutes read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Greeks accuse EU of wrong energy policy

15 mins ago

Germans ‘speechless’ after Scholz’s New Year’s address

31 mins ago

They report 49 femicides in Spain in 2022 | News

33 mins ago

Turkey explains why troops are in Syria

50 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.