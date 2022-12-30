World
In the United States described five scenarios for the start of World War III
MOSCOW, December 30 – RIA Novosti. The likelihood of a new world war has increased significantly by 2023, and its cause could be the Ukrainian crisis, Taiwan, the conflict between Greece and Turkey, the situation on the Korean peninsula or territorial claims between India and China, security expert Robert Farley wrote in an article for 19Fortyfive.
“In 2022, the world is closer to great power war than at any time since the end of the Cold War,” he said.
According to the author, despite the unlikely scenario of a direct military clash between NATO and Russia in the conflict in Ukraine, escalation is still possible. In the event that “one of the parties” takes risky steps, the situation may escalate into the Third World War, he believes.
Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that Russia has never refused negotiations with Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin noted that Moscow seeks not to spin the flywheel of the Ukrainian conflict, but to end it. Westerners are increasingly talking about the need for Kyiv to continue hostilities, as well as supplying it with weapons and preparing the Armed Forces of Ukraine on their territory.
Differences between Washington and Beijing over the status of Taiwan also cause concern, the expert added. In his opinion, any conflict in this region will inevitably lead to a war of great powers due to the very likely involvement of the United States and Japan.
Another conflict mentioned in the article concerns two NATO members, namely Turkey and Greece. That said, Farley warns that while it seems unlikely that a NATO ally would openly attack the other, past conflicts have brought the two countries to the brink of war, and sometimes to the brink, despite commitments to the alliance.
The publication also notes that over the past few months, tensions on the Korean Peninsula have steadily increased, which, according to the specialist, could also potentially escalate into a destructive war using both conventional and nuclear weapons.
The fifth scenario assumes the transition of territorial disputes between India and China into full-scale military clashes with serious consequences. The expert considers it a little realistic, but still does not completely exclude such an outcome.
However, the transformation of any of these conflicts into a world war in 2023 does not seem plausible at the moment, Farley concluded.
