In the United States described five scenarios for the start of World War III

The likelihood of a new world war has increased significantly by 2023, and its cause could be the Ukrainian crisis, Taiwan, the conflict between Greece and Turkey, the situation on the Korean peninsula or territorial claims between India and China , security expert Robert Farley wrote in an article for 19Fortyfive.

“In 2022, the world is closer to great power war than at any time since the end of the Cold War,” he said.

According to the author, despite the unlikely scenario of a direct military clash between NATO and Russia in the conflict in Ukraine, escalation is still possible. In the event that “one of the parties” takes risky steps, the situation may escalate into the Third World War, he believes.

Differences between Washington and Beijing over the status of Taiwan also cause concern, the expert added. In his opinion, any conflict in this region will inevitably lead to a war of great powers due to the very likely involvement of the United States and Japan

Another conflict mentioned in the article concerns two NATO members, namely Turkey and Greece. That said, Farley warns that while it seems unlikely that a NATO ally would openly attack the other, past conflicts have brought the two countries to the brink of war, and sometimes to the brink, despite commitments to the alliance.