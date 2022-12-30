US Congress Releases Trump Tax Returns | News

Report This Content

A US congressional committee released former President Donald Trump’s tax returns for six years on Friday, which could show that the former White House head lowered his income tax payments while in office.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Congress presents a report on the assault on the US Capitol.

The ex-president, who asked the Supreme Court for the privacy of his statements, had not released these documents to public light, breaking the tradition that all North American heads of state have carried out since 1970.

However, after the denial of the highest court in the United States, the Committee on Ways and Means of the House of Representatives dominated by the Democratic Party published these data on who aspires to run for president in 2024.

Today, the Committee released the final piece of supporting evidence in our investigation into the IRS’s mandatory audit program under the prior administration.

Find Attachment E here ⬇️

—Ways & Means Committee (@WaysMeansCmte)

December 30, 2022

Based on this, the president of the committee, Richard Neal, expressed through a statement that “a president is not an ordinary taxpayer. He has power and influence unlike any other American. And with great power comes even greater responsibility.”

Instead, Trump stated in this regard that his tax returns “show once again how proudly successful I have been and how I have been able to use depreciation and other tax deductions as an incentive to create thousands of jobs and magnificent structures and companies.”

The demand for the publication of these documents dates back to 2019, when the Ways and Means committee relied on a 1924 regulation, which allows the Treasury and the Treasury to claim the declarations of any taxpayer.

At the beginning of December, two Trump Organization companies were convicted on charges of tax and financial fraud. However, the former president and his family were not prosecuted.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



