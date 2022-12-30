World

Explosion in Turkish city of Aydin kills seven people

ANKARA, December 30 – RIA Novosti. Seven people were killed in an explosion in the city of Aydin in Turkey, TRT Haber TV channel reports, citing local authorities.

Aydin Governor Huseyn Aksoy said that seven people were killed, according to preliminary data, as a result of an explosion that occurred at a restaurant in the Nazilli district.

It is specified that at least four more people were injured.
According to the Minister of Justice of the country, Bekir Bozdag, after the state of emergency, the prosecutor’s office of the Nazilli region launched a judicial investigation. The number of detainees after the explosion rose to five.
According to the Takvim newspaper, citing Governor Huseyn Aksoya, the preliminary cause of the incident was the explosion of a gas cylinder.
Aydin is a city in the west of Turkey, the capital of the il (province) of the country of the same name.
An explosion in a residential building in Turkey, there are injured

