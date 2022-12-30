MOSCOW, December 30 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could not disobey Joe Biden’s order to visit the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could not disobey Joe Biden’s order to visit the United States , writes Victoria Coates, Distinguished Fellow for Strategic Studies at the American Foreign Policy Council, in an article for 19FortyFive.

According to the observer, the politician had no choice, and the purpose of his visit was not to strengthen support for Kyiv, but to solve domestic political problems. The expert believes that Zelensky’s speech in Congress was needed to pass a bill on public spending, which also included financial assistance to Ukraine.

16:18 US horrified by Zelensky’s “oath” on Crimea and Donbass

Biden’s decision led to the fact that now the Ukrainian crisis has actually become a party affair, and not a national security issue for Washington. This political theater only exacerbated the party split in the country, Coates concluded.

Zelenskiy traveled to Washington last week, where he held talks with Biden and addressed Congress. The politician was in his traditional khaki sweatshirt, while the American leader was present in a suit and tie in yellow and blue.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the visit, said that the Kremlin regrets that politicians have not heard words about the potential willingness to listen to Moscow ‘s concerns, as well as calls for peace.