It is noted that the construction industry, which was still flourishing a year ago, is now suffering from explosive growth in costs and higher interest rates on loans. At the same time, the situation is somewhat better in the gastronomic sector and in the hotel business, which are recovering from the coronavirus crisis, the reporter believes.

“In general, we lack qualified specialists everywhere. Here we also have to talk about the shortage of labor in the most general terms. It is extremely expensive to attract a new labor force, and therefore employers hold on to employees,” said Michael Hüter, director of the Institute for German Economics.

After the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the States themselves. Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.