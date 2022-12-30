World

In Germany predicted a difficult year 2023

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, December 30 – RIA Novosti. The German economy looks to 2023 with pessimism, reports Das Erste.

“Most industrial associations are expecting a decline in production due to high electricity costs and a lack of skilled labor,” the report says.

September 3, 09:54

‘Wake up!’: Germany pleads to save economy with gas from Russia

It is noted that the construction industry, which was still flourishing a year ago, is now suffering from explosive growth in costs and higher interest rates on loans. At the same time, the situation is somewhat better in the gastronomic sector and in the hotel business, which are recovering from the coronavirus crisis, the reporter believes.

“In general, we lack qualified specialists everywhere. Here we also have to talk about the shortage of labor in the most general terms. It is extremely expensive to attract a new labor force, and therefore employers hold on to employees,” said Michael Hüter, director of the Institute for German Economics.

After the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the States themselves. Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.

December 28, 22:39

In Germany, they declared the impossibility of bringing the Russian economy to its knees

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Greeks accuse EU of wrong energy policy

14 mins ago

Germans ‘speechless’ after Scholz’s New Year’s address

30 mins ago

They report 49 femicides in Spain in 2022 | News

32 mins ago

Turkey explains why troops are in Syria

49 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.