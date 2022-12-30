In Germany predicted a difficult year 2023
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
“Most industrial associations are expecting a decline in production due to high electricity costs and a lack of skilled labor,” the report says.
‘Wake up!’: Germany pleads to save economy with gas from Russia
“In general, we lack qualified specialists everywhere. Here we also have to talk about the shortage of labor in the most general terms. It is extremely expensive to attract a new labor force, and therefore employers hold on to employees,” said Michael Hüter, director of the Institute for German Economics.
After the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the States themselves. Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.
In Germany, they declared the impossibility of bringing the Russian economy to its knees
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report