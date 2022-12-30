The expert called the only way to get infected “brain-eating” amoeba

BANGKOK, December 30 – RIA Novosti. Amoeba negleria Fowler causes deadly amoebic meningoencephalitis only if it enters the human body through the nose, retired colonel of the medical service of the Thai Land Forces, Dr. Charenchai Sopkha, a military infectious disease specialist with experience in many countries, told RIA Novosti.

In an interview with the agency, he commented on reports of South Korea’s first case of amoebic meningoencephalitis. The infection was detected in a man who returned from Thailand on December 10 and died ten days later. The Thai Ministry of Health , in a statement on this matter, noted that this is an extremely rare disease, curable in the earliest stages.

As explained by Dr. Sopha, the largest number of infections with amoebic meningoencephalitis recorded in the United States . For example, only in nine years (from 1995 to 2004) in America 23 people died from this disease. At the same time, according to the Ministry of Health of Thailand, 17 infections were detected in the kingdom over 40 years (from 1982 to 2021), of which 14 were fatal.

Fowler’s Negleria was discovered and described in Australia in 1965, the specialist continued.

“The incubation period of the disease is three to seven days. Symptoms are severe headache, sore throat, nausea, loss of smell, dry throat, then high fever. The condition deteriorates rapidly, death occurs around the tenth day. This is terrible, but very very rare disease,” he said.

Dr. Sopha noted that in most cases, amoebic meningoencephalitis was diagnosed in young men and women with normal health

“The rarity of this disease is associated with the fact that it occurs in only one way: when contaminated water enters the nose, and such a hit in which the water is in the nose long enough for the amoeba to penetrate the olfactory nerve,” the infectious disease specialist said.

According to him, there is no other mechanism of infection in nature , and transmission from person to person is completely excluded.

“Infection does not occur even when a person accidentally drinks water contaminated with this amoeba, if the water does not enter the nose when drinking,” the doctor concluded.

After hitting the nose, Fowler’s neglerium clings to the olfactory nerve, begins to devour the nervous tissue, moves up and thus penetrates the brain. Over the past 60 years, about 400 cases of this disease have been registered in the world , 97 percent of patients have died. In Russia, amoeba infections have never been recorded.