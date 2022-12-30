Protasevich’s case sent to court in Belarus

MINSK, December 30 – RIA Novosti. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Belarus sent to court the case of Roman Protasevich, who was on a Ryanair plane that landed in Minsk in May 2021, flying from Athens to Vilnius, the press service of the Belarusian supervisory authority reported.

“The Prosecutor General’s Office sent the criminal case against Roman Protasevich, Stepan Putilo and Yan Rudik to court,” the statement said on Friday.

February 3, 17:40 Protasevich was allowed to go to work

In relation to Putilo and Rudik, a preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen in absentia. “Protasevich complied with the terms of the pre-trial cooperation agreement concluded with him in full. Subsequently, the measure of restraint chosen against him in the form of house arrest was left unchanged,” the prosecutor’s office noted.

When sending a criminal case to court, the Prosecutor General’s Office in the interests of the state filed a claim against the accused for compensation for property damage totaling more than 30 million Belarusian rubles (about $11 million).

All the accused are charged with: incitement of social enmity and discord; organization of mass riots, education and other preparation of persons for participation in them; organization of group actions that grossly violate public order and are associated with a clear disobedience to the legitimate demands of government officials, education and other training of persons to participate in them; public calls for the seizure of state power, an act of terrorism, other actions aimed at harming the national security of Belarus; the creation of an extremist formation and its leadership; slander and public insult to the President of Belarus.

“In addition, Putilo and Rudik in various combinations were charged with committing the following crimes: conspiracy to seize state power by unconstitutional means; financing extremist activities; discrediting the Republic of Belarus. Putilo was also charged with organizing the activities of a terrorist organization,” the department informs.

November 18, 11:16 In Minsk, they want to try in absentia the founder of the Nexta Telegram channel Putilo

In December, the Investigative Committee of Belarus announced that special proceedings had been launched for the purpose of trial in absentia against the editorial staff of the Nexta telegram channel group.

In April, the Supreme Court of Belarus recognized the group of telegram channels Nexta as a terrorist organization. Supporters of the Belarusian opposition during the period of mass protests after the presidential elections in 2020 coordinated their actions through telegram channels, the Nexta channel became one of the most popular.

In May 2021, a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius made an emergency landing at Minsk airport due to a bombing report, which was subsequently not confirmed. Roman Protasevich, one of the founders of the telegram channel recognized in Belarus as extremist and terrorist, was on board the plane. During the verification of documents, he was detained and a criminal case was opened under several articles, including the article “organization of mass riots.” Subsequently, the ICAO council issued a report in which it stated that the report about the presence of a bomb on board the Ryanair aircraft was “knowingly false” and it was handed over to the flight crew at the direction of the Belarusian authorities.

On October 5, 2022, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) rejected draft resolutions of Belarus condemning unilateral restrictive measures against Russian and Belarusian air carriers.