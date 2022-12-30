World

House committee releases Trump’s tax returns

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, December 30 – RIA Novosti. The US House of Representatives Committee on Income and Expenditure released the tax returns of former President Donald Trump, which he tried to hide.
The documentation covers a six-year period from 2015 to 2020, including Trump’s presidential term.
December 25, 20:27

Trump called Biden mentally retarded

“Today, the committee released the final piece of supporting evidence from our investigation into the previous administration’s IRS mandatory audit program,” the committee, which is still controlled by Republican Trump’s Democrats, said in a statement.
He tried to prevent publication and went to the supreme court, which rejected his claim.
The content of the declarations became known last week. In 2015, Trump and his wife reported losses of $31.7 million and paid $641.9 thousand in taxes. In 2016, the couple’s losses amounted to 32.4 million with taxes of $750, a year later – 12.9 million and also $750, respectively.
In 2018, the Trumps have already earned $24.3 million and paid $999,000 in taxes, in 2019 – $4.4 million and $133,000, respectively. The following year was again unprofitable for the presidential couple, who lost $4.8 million and paid no taxes at all.
Yesterday, 01:37

Trump accuses the FBI of hushing up inconvenient information about Biden’s son

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Greeks accuse EU of wrong energy policy

14 mins ago

Germans ‘speechless’ after Scholz’s New Year’s address

30 mins ago

They report 49 femicides in Spain in 2022 | News

32 mins ago

Turkey explains why troops are in Syria

49 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.