House committee releases Trump’s tax returns

WASHINGTON, December 30 – RIA Novosti. The US House of Representatives Committee on Income and Expenditure released the tax returns of former President Donald Trump, which he tried to hide.

The documentation covers a six-year period from 2015 to 2020, including Trump’s presidential term.

“Today, the committee released the final piece of supporting evidence from our investigation into the previous administration’s IRS mandatory audit program,” the committee, which is still controlled by Republican Trump’s Democrats, said in a statement.

He tried to prevent publication and went to the supreme court, which rejected his claim.

The content of the declarations became known last week. In 2015, Trump and his wife reported losses of $31.7 million and paid $641.9 thousand in taxes. In 2016, the couple’s losses amounted to 32.4 million with taxes of $750, a year later – 12.9 million and also $750, respectively.

In 2018, the Trumps have already earned $24.3 million and paid $999,000 in taxes, in 2019 – $4.4 million and $133,000, respectively. The following year was again unprofitable for the presidential couple, who lost $4.8 million and paid no taxes at all.