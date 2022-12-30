MOSCOW, December 30 – RIA Novosti. The Minsk agreements were an attempt to give Kyiv time to strengthen its army, former French President Francois Hollande told the Kyiv Independent. The Minsk agreements were an attempt to give Kyiv time to strengthen its army, former French President Francois Hollande told the Kyiv Independent.

Angela Merkel was right <…> Since 2014, Ukraine has strengthened its military potential. Indeed, the Ukrainian army was completely different than in 2014. Became better trained and equipped. It is the merit of the Minsk agreements that Kyiv got such an opportunity,” the politician said.

According to him, the geopolitical situation after 2014 was not favorable for Ukraine, and the West needed a breather.

Hollande served as head of state from 2012 to 2017.

December 28, 21:06 Lavrov commented on Merkel’s words about the Minsk agreements

In early December, Merkel, in an interview with Zeit, called the purpose of the Minsk agreements an attempt to give Ukraine time to strengthen. According to her, everyone understood that the problem had not been resolved and the conflict in the country was frozen. At the same time, in 2014, NATO could not provide Kyiv with weapons to the extent that it does now.

Vladimir Putin admitted that the statement of the former German chancellor was unexpected for him. The President has always proceeded from the fact that the German authorities behave with Russia sincerely.

The Minsk agreements to resolve the situation in eastern Ukraine, signed in 2015, provided for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the line of contact, as well as constitutional reform, the key elements of which were to be decentralization and the adoption of a law on the special status of certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. This plan was never carried out by Kyiv.

December 7, 23:59Special military operation in Ukraine Zakharova: The West used the Minsk agreements to pump weapons to Kyiv

At the end of September, referendums were held in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, in which the overwhelming majority of those who voted were in favor of joining Russia. Vladimir Putin and the heads of regions signed agreements in the Kremlin on the admission of new territories into the country.

Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. The head of state called her ultimate task the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia.

Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv with tens of billions of dollars worth of arms supplies. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.