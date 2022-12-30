President Joe Biden approves budgets for 2023 | News

Report This Content

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, approved on Thursday the budgets corresponding to the fiscal year 2023, with a spending package of 1.7 trillion dollars, White House sources reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Ukraine puts the dead and the US the bullets

With a vote of 225 votes in favor and 201 against in the Lower House and 68 positive against 29 negative in the Senate, the budgets, approved since last Friday by Congress, include 45,000 million dollars in military aid to Ukraine.

As he pointed out on his Twitter account, with this signature Biden “ends a year of historic progress”, since the proposal proposes “investments in medicine, security, health for veterans, recovery from natural disasters, funds for violence against woman,” the president listed.

Today, I signed the bipartisan omnibus bill, ending a year of historic progress.

It’ll invest in medical research, safety, veteran health care, disaster recovery, VAWA funding – and gets crucial assistance to Ukraine.

Looking forward to more in 2023. pic.twitter.com/KTI1R9qMij

—President Biden (@POTUS)

December 29, 2022

With less than two weeks to go before Republicans take control of the House after losing it to Democrats in the November midterms, lawmakers rushed to vote on the bill.

The bill reached the House of Representatives after two rejected amendments on managing the border with Mexico hampered debate in the Senate.

On the other hand, the regulations include a reform to provide greater guarantees to the electoral count, by clarifying that the vice president does not have the power to revoke the results of the presidential elections.

Specialized sources highlight that the budgets contemplate some 858,000 million dollars for Defense and another 800,000 million for other items; the latter increased 9.3 percent compared to the previous year, they reported.

Likewise, it allocates 40,600 million to attend droughts, hurricanes, floods, fires and other natural disasters and emergencies in the United States.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



