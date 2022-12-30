World
Secretary General of the Jordanian Communist Party declared the need for a multipolar world
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
AMMAN, Dec 30 – RIA Novosti. It would be difficult to recreate the Soviet ideological system, but a healthy system of international relations needs multipolarity, Faraj al-Tamizi, Secretary General of the Jordanian Communist Party, told RIA Novosti on the 100th anniversary of the formation of the USSR.
“It would be difficult to recreate an ideological system similar to the one that existed in the USSR. However, the world needs a multipolar system to break the dominance of the United States, due to which the Americans prosper at the expense of other countries,” said al-Tamizi. In his opinion, a multipolar system would make it possible “to return ethics to international relations.”
15:31
The Chinese Foreign Ministry recalled that the USSR was the first to recognize China
According to the Jordanian politician, the fundamental difference between Soviet foreign policy and American foreign policy was that Moscow “supported the development of real sectors of the economy without interfering in the affairs of friendly countries, unlike the Americans.” In particular, he referred to the example of Egypt, which was not prevented by Soviet support from participating in the Non-Aligned Movement. At the same time, Washington’s assistance, as a rule, turned into a growing external debt for developing countries, which was not compensated by the growth in the well-being of citizens, al-Tamizi believes.
Speaking about the interaction of the USSR with the Arab countries, the politician stressed that “the concept of friendship between peoples was deeply rooted” in Moscow‘s foreign policy of the Soviet era and always assumed respect for a different culture beyond attempts to subdue and make it dependent.
At-Tamizi also recalled Moscow‘s active support for the Palestinians’ struggle for their rights, while Washington’s policy in this direction “was controlled by the Israeli lobby.”
“The vacuum created with the collapse of the USSR was clearly felt throughout the world, especially in the Arab region, which, following these events, experienced dangerous periods due to the huge pressure from the United States on the Arab countries and their allies,” the Jordanian politician summed up. At the same time, he stressed that the Russian Federation plays a significant positive role in resolving many problems in the international arena, including “opposing the deployment (in a number of foreign states) of military bases and weapons, which could once again provoke international conflicts.”
14:41
De Gaulle wanted friendship with the USSR, but the plans of the United States prevented him, expert believes
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report