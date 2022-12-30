World
Turkey named the preliminary cause of the explosion in a restaurant in Aydın
ANKARA, December 30 – RIA Novosti. The preliminary cause of the emergency in a restaurant in Turkish Aydin is the explosion of a gas cylinder, the investigation continues, the Takvim newspaper reports, citing the governor of the city, Huseyn Aksoya.
The explosion rocked a restaurant in the city of Aydin in Turkey, according to preliminary data, 7 people were killed, local authorities said earlier. Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said that one person had been detained in connection with the incident.
“Preliminarily, it is gas. The explosion was caused by a gas cylinder. The investigation is ongoing,” the governor said.
