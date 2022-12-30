World

“This is crazy”: MEP was horrified by the EU plan to fight Russia

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 15 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, December 30 – RIA Novosti. EU policy aimed at confronting Russia has led to terrible consequences for ordinary citizens, said in Twitter Irish MEP Mick Wallace.
“The report says that 21.9 percent of EU citizens could fall below the poverty line, does it call for increased defense spending? We are ready to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian, while at the same time making our own citizens suffer. This is crazy,” he said.
December 23, 19:03 Said on air

Koltashov: The European Union admitted that it actually declared war on us

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Vladimir Putin called it the task of protecting people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years. According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee Russia’s security.
Western countries are faced with rising energy prices and a surge in inflation due to the imposition of sanctions against Moscow and the policy of abandoning Russian fuel. Against the backdrop of a rise in the price of fuel, primarily gas, the industry in Europe has largely lost its competitive advantages, which also affected other sectors of the economy.
December 27, 17:20

Burbock spoke about the path of Ukraine’s accession to the EU



Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 15 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Greeks accuse EU of wrong energy policy

13 mins ago

Germans ‘speechless’ after Scholz’s New Year’s address

29 mins ago

They report 49 femicides in Spain in 2022 | News

31 mins ago

Turkey explains why troops are in Syria

48 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.