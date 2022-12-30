World
“This is crazy”: MEP was horrified by the EU plan to fight Russia
“The report says that 21.9 percent of EU citizens could fall below the poverty line, does it call for increased defense spending? We are ready to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian, while at the same time making our own citizens suffer. This is crazy,” he said.
December 23, 19:03 Said on air
Koltashov: The European Union admitted that it actually declared war on us
Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Vladimir Putin called it the task of protecting people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years. According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee Russia’s security.
Western countries are faced with rising energy prices and a surge in inflation due to the imposition of sanctions against Moscow and the policy of abandoning Russian fuel. Against the backdrop of a rise in the price of fuel, primarily gas, the industry in Europe has largely lost its competitive advantages, which also affected other sectors of the economy.
December 27, 17:20
Burbock spoke about the path of Ukraine’s accession to the EU
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
