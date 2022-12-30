Austrian Foreign Minister urged not to ignore Russia

VIENNA, 30 December – RIA Novosti. Intersections between Europe and Russia are now “less than zero”, but it cannot be ignored, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said in an interview with the ARA news agency.

Shallenberg stressed that in relations with Russia, “despite all the emotionality,” “a sense of proportion” should not be “lost.” He stated that he criticized Poland’s decision not to allow the Russian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the meeting of the OSCE foreign ministers in Lodz and received “a lot of positive feedback” in this regard.