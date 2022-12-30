World

Austrian Foreign Minister urged not to ignore Russia

VIENNA, 30 December – RIA Novosti. Intersections between Europe and Russia are now “less than zero”, but it cannot be ignored, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said in an interview with the ARA news agency.
According to the minister, “intersections with Russia” are currently “less than zero” as Moscow “tramples underfoot and discards all premises and principles” developed after the Second World War. However, “it is unrealistic to imagine that we should organize a long-term and stable security architecture, completely ignoring Russia,” he added.
Shallenberg stressed that in relations with Russia, “despite all the emotionality,” “a sense of proportion” should not be “lost.” He stated that he criticized Poland’s decision not to allow the Russian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the meeting of the OSCE foreign ministers in Lodz and received “a lot of positive feedback” in this regard.
“Whether you like it or not, we will need such platforms (like the Łódź meeting for contacts with Moscow – ed.) in the future,” Schallenberg said, adding that Russia remains “Europe’s biggest neighbor.”
December 1, 18:33Special military operation in Ukraine

Austrian Foreign Minister called on Russia to return to the negotiating table with Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

