VIENNA, 30 December – RIA Novosti. Intersections between Europe and Russia are now “less than zero”, but it cannot be ignored, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said in an interview with the ARA news agency.

According to the minister, “intersections with Russia” are currently “less than zero” as Moscow “tramples underfoot and discards all premises and principles” developed after the Second World War. However, “it is unrealistic to imagine that we should organize a long-term and stable security architecture, completely ignoring Russia,” he added.

Shallenberg stressed that in relations with Russia, “despite all the emotionality,” “a sense of proportion” should not be “lost.” He stated that he criticized Poland’s decision not to allow the Russian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the meeting of the OSCE foreign ministers in Lodz and received “a lot of positive feedback” in this regard.