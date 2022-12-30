How was the USSR created and what impact did it have on the world? | News

This December 30 marks the 100th anniversary of the creation of the extinct Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), formed after the October Revolution of 1917. Its creation brought with it a time of economic prosperity and a new model of society.

The USSR, also known as the Soviet Union, was made up of four socialist republics: Russia, Transcaucasia, Ukraine, and Belarus.

These countries approved the Creation Treaty and the Creation Declaration, which was signed by leaders Mikhail Kalinin, Mikha Tskhakaya, Mikhail Frunze and Grigory Petrovsky, and Aleksandr Chervyakov on December 30, 1922.

Origin of the USSR: The October Revolution

In 1917, the October Revolution, led by Vladimir Lenin, overthrew the regime of Tsar Nicholas II, who had to abdicate and a provisional government was installed.

Shortly after, in 1922, the USSR was officially established, but it was not until February 1924 that it was officially recognized by the powers of Great Britain, France and Italy.

On this day, 100 years ago, the USSR was born, the first socialist and proletarian state in the world. Glory to the USSR and its legacy pic.twitter.com/PU2GAt23RQ

— jose mig villarroya (@jmvillarroya)

December 29, 2022

Lenin becomes the first state leader to be appointed president of the Council of the Soviet Socialist Republics.

What was the USSR like?

At birth, the USSR had only four Soviet Socialist Republics, formed directly after the October Revolution. But over the years it continued to grow until it had 15 republics in 1940.

His government had a Central Executive Committee and a Council of People’s Commissars. The members of the government, called Soviets, were elected by local councils, and these reported to Congress.

This socialist federation occupied 22,402,200 square kilometers. Its territory stretched between eastern Europe and the northern portion of Asia. For this reason, the USSR had a very varied climate, from subtropical and continental to subarctic and polar.

On the other hand, the Soviet Union had more than 150 ethnic groups and a total population of 293 million inhabitants until 1991, being surpassed only by China and India.

USSR prosperity

Since its inception, the Soviet Union had the objective of restructuring the economy and politics in order to improve the social conditions of the population. At that time (1917) Russia was a very technologically backward country compared to the rest of the world.

For this reason, the Goelro plan was designed, which created a network of 30 regional power plants, ten large hydroelectric plants, and brought electricity to the main companies in the country. It was thus that only in its first years, the USSR brought electricity and industrial development to the population.

�� On this day, December 30, 1922, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) was born. Emerged from a revolutionary process that conquered the greatest rights and social advances that the working class has known. pic.twitter.com/AAYKCwTGxp

– OɾιoƖ Sabata (@oriolsabata)

December 30, 2022

In this way, the Soviet Union became the second largest economy in the world, after the United States. Its industrial production went from 5.5 percent to 20 percent between 1913 and 1980.

Transcendence and socialist legacy of the USSR

It was the first state to try to build a socialist society, based on the ideals of freedom and equality. This constituted a great difference with the countries of feudal, slave and capitalist systems.

The impulse of this socialist society had international significance, since it inspired revolutions in different parts of the world, such as the Cuban Revolution and the Sandinista Revolution in Nicaragua.

In addition, the USSR played a fundamental role in the defeat of the fascism that hung over the world and led the way towards more supportive societies.

Therefore, the Russian Revolution and the Soviet Union became the most important events of the 20th century.

The USSR ceased to exist in 1991, when Russia, Belarus and Ukraine declared their dissolution and was replaced by the Coalition of Independent States.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

