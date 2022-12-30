MOSCOW, December 30 – RIA Novosti. French politician, former MEP Florian Filippo French politician, former MEP Florian Filippo Twitter called financial assistance to Ukraine a robbery of ordinary European citizens.

“In January 2023, Zelensky, along with Black Rock and Ursula von der Leyen, is planning the heist of the century with our money!” he noted.

Filippo has repeatedly criticized Western countries for financial assistance to Kyiv and the supply of military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which, in his opinion, are dragging out the Ukrainian conflict.

The politician also called for the lifting of EU anti-Russian sanctions. He called Brussels’ decisions in the energy industry insane, and the restrictive measures themselves stupid.

Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called it the ultimate task of liberating Donbass and creating conditions that would guarantee Russia’s security.