MOSCOW, December 30 – RIA Novosti. Hungary, fighting the European Commission for money from the EU, is taking Kyiv hostage, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in an interview with the Magyar Nemzet newspaper, said that peace in Ukraine would come when the United States wanted it.

December 28, 19:40 Hungary called Ukraine’s accession to NATO a “life threat”

“The real harm (in 2022 – ed.) was only in minor sanctions nuances, when the Hungarians pulled some individuals, businesses from the sanctions lists. In everything else … This is their fight with the European Commission, they fight for their money and sometimes in this fight, they take Ukraine hostage,” Kuleba said.

In his opinion, Orban’s comments and statements show “an ideological coincidence in understanding the laws of history” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s opinion about peace in Ukraine demonstrates his own political myopia.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.