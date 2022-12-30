The death toll in the fire in a hotel in Cambodia is estimated at 25 | News

Cambodian authorities reported Friday that the death toll in a hotel and casino fire near the Thai border rose to at least 25.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Death toll from building collapse in Cambodia rises to 25

The new death toll was confirmed by the director of the provincial information department of the border province of Banteay Meanchey.

In a first report, the death toll from the fire at the Grand Diamond City stood at 10 and hours later it rose to 19.

Sources from the fire brigade and the Police reported that at the time of the fire around 400 people were inside the games and leisure center when the fire broke out.

Emergency teams from Cambodia and Thailand resumed the operation on December 30 to locate possible victims who were trapped during the hotel and casino fire in the border city of Poipet.

The search mission was resumed after it was suspended the day before due to fears of the collapse of the building and due to the lack of light.

The Cambodian authorities have not pointed to any cause of the fire, which left at least 50 people hospitalized, 13 of them in serious condition, so the death toll could increase.

Grand Diamond City is located just 200 meters from the border with Thailand, a country that officially prohibits casinos.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



