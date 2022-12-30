PARIS, December 30 – RIA Novosti, Ekaterina Ivanova. Charles de Gaulle was the last president of Charles de Gaulle was the last president of France , who sought to preserve its autonomy and independence from the United States and build good relations with the USSR, but this was prevented by the United States , who wanted to see a government controlled by them in France , a French historian said in an interview with RIA Novosti on the centenary of the formation of the USSR Annie Lacroix-Reese.

Lacroix-Ries sees the last example of sincere cooperation between Moscow and Paris in 1891-1917 – in the creation of a military-political union of the Russian Empire and the French Republic, “due to the sharp rivalry between France and Germany .”

“If there were no Entente, France would have been crushed. This alliance created the basis for the security of French diplomacy, which was a key factor … And never again has capitalist France been able to assume security obligations and conclude an alliance with the USSR,” says the historian .

The October Revolution overturned the idea of ​​the USSR in Western countries, and until 1939, “despite obvious and non-obvious attempts” by diplomats, no treaty with the USSR was possible, she says.

But the Second World War was brewing, German and American firms were preparing to cash in on it, transferring production to war footing. And France , which had close ties to German heavy industry – especially after the creation of the first transnational steel cartel in 1926, “the birthday of the EU,” according to Lacroix-Ries – was also of interest to US magnates.

However, Europe needed a savior, and the USSR became it. In 1942-1943, de Gaulle, a symbol of French resistance, announced his intention to create a “beautiful alliance” with the USSR – “belle et bon alliance”, as he calls it.

“But this was not possible, because France , like the whole of Western Europe, fell into America’s zone of influence: the war, militarily won by the USSR, was won by the United States in everything else,” the agency’s interlocutor says. “De Gaulle was supported by London , but he was openly opposed by the United States : Roosevelt and his entourage. The Americans wanted to see a government under their control in France ,” she adds.

In December 1944, de Gaulle traveled to Moscow to enlist the support of the USSR in the face of Anglo-American pressure, where he signed an agreement on “alliance and military assistance” with Stalin.

“From that moment on, we knew that de Gaulle wanted to break free from total US control,” says Lacroix-Reese. But in 1946, de Gaulle leaves the post of head of government and the agreement hangs in the air.

After returning to power in 1959, de Gaulle delivered a famous speech about “Europe from the Atlantic to the Urals”, advocating the unification of European countries and rapprochement with the USSR as opposed to the “Anglo-Saxon” NATO. Under his leadership, in 1966, France will withdraw from the North Atlantic alliance.

“De Gaulle interfered more and more with the United States . They were annoyed by his desire for autonomy and independence, this became especially acute in 1967-1968, when he began to talk about “de-dollarization”. This became one of the key factors in the fall of de Gaulle,” – considers Lacroix-Reese.

The historian notes that since the late 1940s, Europe “drowned in pro-American propaganda.” “In Europe, there was such an ‘impregnation’ with America … Its cultural and political hegemony became significant. It was organized at the university level, and there was no longer any resistance to it. The non-recognition of the USSR was proportional to the growth of the gigantic influence of the United States ,” she says.

The role of the USSR in the victory over fascism gradually blurred: Europe needed only one savior, and for Western Europe it was the United States . “It was erased from the agenda. The USSR no longer existed as a winner in World War II,” says Lacroix-Reese.

De Gaulle has always been a “retarding factor” for the United States in conquering Europe, the expert believes.

“And the second de Gaulle never existed again – and not only in France , but throughout the US zone of influence on the European continent,” the historian notes.

Periods of Russophobia and hatred of the USSR gave way to thaws when the Communists came to power in France , good relations between prominent diplomats of the USSR and France – after all, “all French diplomats who understood the importance of the security and independence of France were not anti-Soviet,” she says.

At the same time, Lacroix-Ries notes that the situation has not changed at all these days, and the attitude towards the conflict in Ukraine is proof of this.

“All Western elites are formed by the USA . They will shoot themselves in the foot, they will almost shoot in the heart, but they will not let the USA fall – otherwise everything will change for them, everything will collapse,” she says.