Gas prices in Europe fell below $850 per thousand cubic meters

MOSCOW, December 30 – RIA Novosti. Gas prices in Europe are losing 11%, dropping below $850 per thousand cubic meters, according to the Gas prices in Europe are losing 11%, dropping below $850 per thousand cubic meters, according to the London ICE exchange.

January futures on the TTF index (the largest hub in Europe, located in the Netherlands) opened trading at $925.2 per thousand cubic meters (-1.9%). And as of 14.49 Moscow time, their cost is already 839.3 dollars (-11%). The dynamics of quotations is based on the settlement price of the previous trading day – $943.5 per thousand cubic meters.

Gas prices in the European market fell below $850 per thousand cubic meters on Monday for the first time since February 21.

On December 19, the EU countries agreed to set the maximum exchange price for gas. It will amount to 180 euros per MWh (almost $2,000 per thousand cubic meters at the current exchange rate) and will come into effect on February 15. The measure is aimed at protecting European households and businesses from gas price hikes. The high cost of energy in Europe, as noted by the Western media, caused the highest inflation in decades.

Gas prices in Europe have risen significantly last year. If in the spring gas quotations for TTF fluctuated in the range of 250-300 dollars per thousand cubic meters, then by the end of the summer they exceeded 600 dollars, and in the autumn – already 1,000 dollars. In the winter of this year, prices crossed the threshold of $2,000, and in early spring, due to fears of a ban on the import of Russian energy resources, they reached a record high of $3,892 per thousand cubic meters.

Despite the current decline, gas quotes are several times higher than the average for a long history of observations. Such persistently high prices have not been seen in the history of gas hubs in Europe since 1996.