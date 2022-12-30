World

Reagan aide reveals Western conspiracy to determine Ukraine’s fate

MOSCOW, December 30 – RIA Novosti. Protecting Ukraine is not in the Western interests, so they will not risk their own security for it, wrote Doug Bandow, a former special assistant to US President Ronald Reagan, in an article for the American Spectator.
“The reason why the US and its NATO allies essentially lied to Kyiv, promising membership (in the North Atlantic Alliance. — Approx. ed.), but never fulfilled the promise for the previous 14 years, is that no one was not ready to enter the war for Ukraine,” the author of the publication noted.
According to him, the main task of Washington is to prevent a direct conflict with Moscow. The expert urged the White House to put the interests of the American people first, for this the United States should not interfere in the Ukrainian crisis.
“Any NATO member has never had a good reason to risk the life, wealth and future of their people. This has not changed in the current conflict,” Bandow concluded.
Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called it the ultimate task of liberating Donbass and creating conditions that would guarantee Russia’s security.
Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv with tens of billions of dollars worth of arms supplies. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and transport with them becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
