Protecting Ukraine is not in the Western interests, so they will not risk their own security for it, wrote Doug Bandow, a former special assistant to US President Ronald Reagan, in an article for the American Spectator.

“The reason why the US and its NATO allies essentially lied to Kyiv, promising membership (in the North Atlantic Alliance. — Approx. ed.), but never fulfilled the promise for the previous 14 years, is that no one was not ready to enter the war for Ukraine,” the author of the publication noted.